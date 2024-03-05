LPL Financial LLC Sells 155,181 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 652,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 155,181 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $8,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRA. CWM LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 39.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000.

FRA opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $12.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.1238 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

