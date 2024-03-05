LPL Financial LLC Sells 16,640 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,640 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 3.56% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF worth $8,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RFV. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

RFV stock opened at $112.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.36 and a 200-day moving average of $105.19. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $117.84.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Pure Value index. The fund tracks a fundamentally weighted index of US-listed value companies. RFV was launched on Mar 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

