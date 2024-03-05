Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Upgraded to Buy by Argus

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LYFT. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lyft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lyft from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.93.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Lyft has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $19.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.29.

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,581 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $283,546.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 282,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,318,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $85,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 645,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,679,335. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $283,546.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 282,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,318,564.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 274,445 shares of company stock worth $4,191,390. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 42.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,488,609 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,719 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,425,740 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $46,647,000 after buying an additional 778,563 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,942,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Lyft by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,208,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after buying an additional 667,600 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 3.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

