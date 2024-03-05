Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Chardan Capital from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Marathon Digital from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut Marathon Digital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Marathon Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.47.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ MARA opened at $25.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 5.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 30.50 and a quick ratio of 30.51. Marathon Digital has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $34.09.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 48.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $156.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.15 million. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Digital will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,473,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,387,000 after buying an additional 439,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 208.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,999,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731,807 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,705,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,682,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,731,000 after acquiring an additional 269,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.