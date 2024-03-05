Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 3,284 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Marco Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,538 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.9% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total transaction of $18,530,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 574,129 shares in the company, valued at $236,414,839.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,823,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 574,129 shares in the company, valued at $236,414,839.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,072,984 shares of company stock worth $30,928,803 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.06.

Microsoft stock opened at $414.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.54. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $420.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

