Mariner LLC Acquires 1,019 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 1.4 %

HP opened at $38.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.11. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.72 and its 200 day moving average is $38.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.50.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.81 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

