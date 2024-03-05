Mariner LLC Acquires 704 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Mariner LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 89.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESS. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $227.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.39.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of ESS stock opened at $243.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.03 and a 1-year high of $252.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.20 and a 200 day moving average of $227.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.43%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.