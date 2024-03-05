Mariner LLC Boosts Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,725 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 156.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 125.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 21.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 39.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 38.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

KB stock opened at $51.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $51.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.75. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.02.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

