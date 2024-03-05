Mariner LLC Buys 428 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 982.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 71,017 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,271,000 after buying an additional 30,341 shares during the period. 12.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RDY. Jefferies Financial Group cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $76.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.00. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52 week low of $53.01 and a 52 week high of $77.72.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $867.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.81 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 19.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

