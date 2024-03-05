Mariner LLC Buys 755 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 103.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Baidu by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 446 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Baidu by 2,930.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baidu Stock Performance

BIDU opened at $100.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.68. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.51 and a 52-week high of $160.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.87 and its 200-day moving average is $117.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.69.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

