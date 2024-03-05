Mariner LLC Decreases Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Mariner LLC reduced its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Teradyne by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,632,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,034,000 after purchasing an additional 47,889 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Teradyne by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 370,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,203,000 after purchasing an additional 102,090 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Teradyne by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,437,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,329,000 after purchasing an additional 419,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 106,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $154,707.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,500.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,282 shares of company stock worth $1,402,944. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $105.83 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $119.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.94.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 17.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

