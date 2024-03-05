Mariner LLC Grows Stock Position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.06% of United States Oil Fund worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 0.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 37,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

United States Oil Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA USO opened at $74.01 on Tuesday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 1-year low of $57.83 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.91.

United States Oil Fund Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

