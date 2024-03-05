Mariner LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Mariner LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,201 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.24% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 929,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,051,000 after purchasing an additional 424,257 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 663,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 525,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 60.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 99,541 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,366,000.

NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $34.62 on Tuesday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $35.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average of $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50.

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

