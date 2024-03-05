Mariner LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in FOX by 273.1% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 49,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 36,038 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 153.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 16,994 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOXA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.45.

FOX Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.29. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. FOX’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

