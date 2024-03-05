Mariner LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Mariner LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,624 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,419,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,738,000 after acquiring an additional 325,506 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,009,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,904,000 after buying an additional 109,652 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 583.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 132,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 113,199 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 674.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 373,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 325,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 428,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 192,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $17.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $2,900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 227,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $2,634,050.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 226,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,883.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $2,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,154.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,491,542 shares of company stock valued at $32,969,451 in the last 90 days. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

