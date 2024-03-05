Mariner LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

STAG Industrial Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.45. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $39.61.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William R. Crooker sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,154.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William R. Crooker sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,522 shares in the company, valued at $292,154.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 19,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $763,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,759 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Featured Articles

