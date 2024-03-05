Mariner LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,263 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in KE by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in KE by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in KE by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in KE by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KE by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KE alerts:

KE Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $19.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of -0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of KE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KE

KE Company Profile

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.