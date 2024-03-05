Mariner LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 20,998,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,480,000 after acquiring an additional 644,746 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,310,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,440,000 after acquiring an additional 485,237 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,585,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,583,000 after acquiring an additional 713,381 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,893,000 after acquiring an additional 361,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $243,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Securities lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 1.9 %

WPM opened at $42.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average of $44.77. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.76. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

