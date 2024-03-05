Mariner LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 4.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 25.8% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 103,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,873,000 after acquiring an additional 21,186 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at $14,916,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 13.5% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1,274.2% in the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 38,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after buying an additional 35,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIDU opened at $100.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.55. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.51 and a 52-week high of $160.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura Instinet raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Nomura raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.69.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

