Mariner LLC Increases Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Mariner LLC increased its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Unity Software by 15,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Unity Software by 665.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Unity Software by 1,151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Unity Software by 373.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:U opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.67.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.01 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 37.64% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 2,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $102,014.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 397,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,905,662.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 2,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $102,014.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 397,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,905,662.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $6,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,117,585.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,293 shares of company stock valued at $10,573,258 in the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Macquarie downgraded Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Unity Software from $50.00 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.03.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

