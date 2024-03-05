Mariner LLC Increases Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOGI. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 19,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $86.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.70. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $96.66.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.43. Logitech International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOGI. Wedbush raised their target price on Logitech International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.83.

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $54,710.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,464.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Logitech International news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $54,710.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,464.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,070.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,056 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,372 shares of company stock worth $2,189,691 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

