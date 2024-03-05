Mariner LLC Increases Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Mariner LLC increased its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 30.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,657 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 59.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,473,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,804,000 after acquiring an additional 924,128 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 21.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,905,000 after acquiring an additional 558,391 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 38.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,954,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,296,000 after acquiring an additional 541,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 414.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 508,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,731,000 after purchasing an additional 410,077 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of WHR opened at $106.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $160.62.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.17.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

