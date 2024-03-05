Mariner LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Mariner LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 24,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Kimco Realty by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Insider Activity at Kimco Realty

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $172,643.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,630.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KIM

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Shares of KIM opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.23. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

Kimco Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.