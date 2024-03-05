Mariner LLC Purchases 1,005 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 471.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 2,507.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 49.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $116.05 on Tuesday. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.48. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. CGI had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Get Our Latest Report on GIB

CGI Company Profile

(Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.