Mariner LLC Sells 1,083 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Mariner LLC lessened its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 69,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 12,974 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,082,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,386,000 after purchasing an additional 192,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Cognex by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 805,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CGNX. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $39.73 on Tuesday. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $59.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average of $39.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 45.46%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

