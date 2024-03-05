Mariner LLC Sells 1,083 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Mariner LLC decreased its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 99.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,119,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,834 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,564,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,891,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,434,000 after purchasing an additional 526,196 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 19.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,764,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $154,850,000 after purchasing an additional 457,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

CGNX opened at $39.73 on Tuesday. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $59.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

