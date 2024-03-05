Mark Youssef Nasr Buys 2,406 Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) Stock

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr bought 2,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,823.37.

Air Canada Price Performance

AC opened at C$18.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,741.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of C$6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$16.04 and a 1 year high of C$26.04.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AC. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.19.

About Air Canada

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.