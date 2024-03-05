MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of MarketAxess worth $5,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 21.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in MarketAxess by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 15.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $442,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,508,555.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MKTX shares. Barclays downgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.89.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $214.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.60. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.01 and a 1-year high of $399.78. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.98.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.70 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 43.21%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

