MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.53-1.178 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $400-412 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $406.85 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.23 EPS.

MasterCraft Boat Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average of $21.67. The company has a market cap of $365.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.63. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $19.22 and a one year high of $35.29.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $99.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.53 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 23,738 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,333,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,201,000 after buying an additional 31,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

