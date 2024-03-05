Mativ Holdings, Inc. (MATV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.
Mativ has a payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mativ to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.
Mativ Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of Mativ stock opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. Mativ has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $973.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mativ
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MATV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mativ in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mativ in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Mativ in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Mativ in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Mativ by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Mativ from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Mativ
Mativ Company Profile
Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mativ
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Lemonade Stock: Unusual Call Volume Highlights Sweet Trade
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Cathie Wood Likes UiPath Stock Over NVDA, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.