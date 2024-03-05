Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $6.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MPW. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a sell rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.96.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,247.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

