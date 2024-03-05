Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.02

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.02 and traded as low as $0.86. Medicure shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 400 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

