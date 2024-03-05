MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of MEG Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MEG Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$30.00.

MEG Energy stock opened at C$28.69 on Monday. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$17.79 and a 1 year high of C$30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of C$8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.30.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.22). The company had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.40 billion. MEG Energy had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 13.80%. On average, research analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 2.5862069 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

