MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Increased to C$30.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Desjardins from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MEG. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$28.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of MEG Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$30.00.

Shares of TSE:MEG opened at C$28.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.30. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$17.79 and a one year high of C$30.00.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.22). The company had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.40 billion. MEG Energy had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Research analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 2.5862069 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.



MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

