MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Increased to C$35.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MEG Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$31.50 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$30.00.

TSE:MEG opened at C$28.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.30. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of C$17.79 and a 12-month high of C$30.00.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.22). MEG Energy had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.40 billion. Research analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 2.5862069 EPS for the current year.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

