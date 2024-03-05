MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$32.00 at National Bankshares

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

MEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$28.00 target price on MEG Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MEG Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$30.00.

Shares of MEG opened at C$28.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$17.79 and a 1 year high of C$30.00.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.22). MEG Energy had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.40 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 2.5862069 EPS for the current year.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

