Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

MLCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna started coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $9.60 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.78.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MLCO

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $7.33 on Monday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average is $8.72.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 224.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.