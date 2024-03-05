Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $645.82

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 645.82 ($8.20) and last traded at GBX 644.60 ($8.18), with a volume of 137359 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 640 ($8.12).

Melrose Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 590.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 534.55. The company has a market capitalization of £8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32,150.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

