Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Mesoblast Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MESO opened at $2.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Mesoblast has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MESO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. EWA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

