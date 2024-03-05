Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX) Coverage Initiated at TD Cowen

Research analysts at TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MGX. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Metagenomi in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital started coverage on Metagenomi in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Metagenomi in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Metagenomi in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Metagenomi in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGX opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. Metagenomi has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $12.74.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo acquired 800,000 shares of Metagenomi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,739,175 shares in the company, valued at $26,087,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Metagenomi, Inc, a gene editing biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

