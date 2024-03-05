Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 107.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Metagenomi Price Performance

NASDAQ MGX opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. Metagenomi has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $12.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Metagenomi

In other Metagenomi news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,739,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,087,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Metagenomi

Metagenomi, Inc, a gene editing biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

