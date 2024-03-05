Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 82.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Metagenomi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Get Metagenomi alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Metagenomi

Metagenomi Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Metagenomi stock opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. Metagenomi has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $12.74.

In other Metagenomi news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,739,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,087,625. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

About Metagenomi

(Get Free Report)

Metagenomi, Inc, a gene editing biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metagenomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metagenomi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.