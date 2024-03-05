Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX) Now Covered by Chardan Capital

Equities researchers at Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 74.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Metagenomi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

MGX opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. Metagenomi has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $12.74.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,739,175 shares in the company, valued at $26,087,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Metagenomi, Inc, a gene editing biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

