Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 91.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

NASDAQ MGX opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. Metagenomi has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $12.74.

In other Metagenomi news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,739,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,087,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Metagenomi, Inc, a gene editing biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

