Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.39

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.39 and traded as high as C$0.40. Microbix Biosystems shares last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 55,436 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microbix Biosystems in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Get Microbix Biosystems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Microbix Biosystems

Microbix Biosystems Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.34. The company has a current ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.53.

Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$4.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.80 million. Microbix Biosystems had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 14.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microbix Biosystems Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Microbix Biosystems

In other Microbix Biosystems news, Director Cameron Lionel Groome sold 119,500 shares of Microbix Biosystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.39, for a total value of C$47,023.25. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

About Microbix Biosystems

(Get Free Report)

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures diagnostic-test products, such as test-controls under the QAPs brand; viral transport medium for collection of patient samples to test for pathogens including virus causing the COVID-19 disease under the DxTM brand; Kinlytic, a biologic thrombolytic drug used to treat blood clots; and antigen products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microbix Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbix Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.