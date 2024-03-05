Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,208 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,083 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.9% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $99,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 574,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,414,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 574,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,414,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,072,984 shares of company stock worth $30,928,803. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microsoft from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.06.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $414.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $397.15 and its 200 day moving average is $363.54. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $420.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

