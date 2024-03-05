Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.18.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $129.30 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $161.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 124.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.