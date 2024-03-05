Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (MWY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Price Performance
Mid Wynd International Inv Tr stock opened at GBX 773 ($9.81) on Tuesday. Mid Wynd International Inv Tr has a one year low of GBX 656.03 ($8.33) and a one year high of GBX 785 ($9.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 4.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 755.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 723.72. The company has a market cap of £416.26 million, a P/E ratio of 2,110.54 and a beta of 0.56.
About Mid Wynd International Inv Tr
