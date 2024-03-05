Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (MWY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.85 on March 28th

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Trading Down 0.5 %
LON:MWY opened at GBX 773 ($9.81) on Tuesday. Mid Wynd International Inv Tr has a one year low of GBX 656.03 ($8.33) and a one year high of GBX 785 ($9.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 755.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 723.72. The company has a market cap of £416.26 million, a PE ratio of 2,110.54 and a beta of 0.56.
Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Company Profile
