Mizuho Trims GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Target Price to $75.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $87.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.71% from the company’s current price.

GTLB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on GitLab in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on GitLab from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on GitLab from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.26.

Shares of GTLB opened at $74.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.74. GitLab has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 79.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $2,246,130.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,567,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $2,246,130.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 426,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,567,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 1,425,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $89,055,170.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,558.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,036,699 shares of company stock valued at $128,327,796 over the last ninety days. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in GitLab by 71.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,236,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,590,000 after buying an additional 1,762,944 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in GitLab by 72.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 48,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. increased its position in GitLab by 61.3% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in GitLab in the third quarter worth about $1,459,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in GitLab by 654.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 786,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,189,000 after buying an additional 682,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

